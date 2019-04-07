|
|
Bullis, Marquerite (Nee Kunz) April 3, 2019, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Emerson. Dear mother of Debbie (the late Alan) Hanson, Suzy VanElkan, the late Paul A. Bullis and the late Gary E. Bullis. Grandmother of Brandon, James, Abe, Jesse and Josey. Sister of James (Irma) Kunz. Also survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, April 13th at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Marguerite was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019