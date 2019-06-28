|
Henderson, Marsha (Nee Bielawski) Went to join her beloved husband, Rickie Henderson; cherished grandson, Jordan Henderson on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, age 69 years. Beloved mother of Heather (Tony), Summer (Leo) and Dustin (Stacy) Henderson. Loving grandma of Jaiden, Jaxon, Jake, Ivy, Max and her "grand dog", Mijo. Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12noon-2:00 PM.. Funeral Service at 2:00 PM.. Interment on Monday, 10 AM at Good Hope Cemetery, please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019