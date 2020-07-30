Marsha Mary Meyer
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, Marsha, loving mother of four children, passed away at age 71 surrounded by her family.
Marsha, eldest of four, was born to parents (Damian and Loretta Mogilka) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1967 and received her degree from Marquette University in 1971 for Physical Therapy. While in college, she met her husband, Edward Meyer, whom she married in 1970. They began their life together in Wisconsin; later moving to Maryland. She ultimately moved to Colorado to be closer to her daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Meyer; daughter, Erin Meyer; daughter, Courtney Harless and husband, Matthew; daughter, Cameron Meyer; daughter, Tess Meyer; mother, Loretta Mogilka; brother, Mark Mogilka and wife, Barbara; sister, Meridy McCague and husband, Sean; sister, Lisa McGowan and husband, Joseph; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Following in her grandmother's footsteps, Marsha was an incredibly talented seamstress who put her talents to work creating exquisite doll clothes and spreading smiles to all who received them. With an eye for detail, she made the world better by bringing beauty and creativity to all her projects.
Marsha loved family and travel especially when she could combine the two. She was a consummate hostess; often entertaining great gatherings in her Maryland home during Thanksgiving holidays and more. She had the most generous heart, adding special touches to each and every event.
She was a football fan of the Packers and Ravens, always looking forward to season start and fantasy football. She was quick to laugh, with encouragement for everyone she met. She made a difference in the lives of those who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Due to Covid-19 Pandemic--there will no ceremony at this time. Celebration of Life will be in the future and in recognition of her enormous heart may need to be held over several dates.
Memorial contributions in Marsha's name may be made to the charity of your choice
