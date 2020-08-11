Or Copy this URL to Share

Marshall Field Owens



Marshall Field Owens passed away peacefully, and reunited with his beloved wife Emma Johnson Owens, August 8, 2020. Age 87



Loving Father of Linda (Charles) Dickens, Marsha (Saul) Bond, Darryl (Dacron) Owens, Cherie (Lyndon) Sims, Sharon (Randale) Pace and Deondria (Gregory) Groves; Willie and Calvin Duncan, and Qualaundra Carr. Brother of Paul (Ann) and Lara (Marva) Owens. Cherished Grandfather, Great and Great-Great Grandfather. Preceded in death by his wife, daughter, Sandra Pennington and grandson Antonio Dickens.



Visitation: Saturday Aug 15, 2020, Wisconsin Memorial Chapel of Chimes 12:30-2pm Family Services: 2PM 13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI









