|
|
Deakin Sr., Marshall G. Born into Eternal Life on May 20, 2019 at the age of 100. Written by his own hand: Preceded in death by my beautiful, faithful, talented and loving wife of 56 years Joyce C. (nee Adams), daughter Valerie (Phil) Kammerer, parents, Frank and Ella (nee Dukelow) Deakin, brothers Wallace (Ethel) and Raymond (Millie), sisters Mildred (Jack Mauhs), Hazel (Doug) Zimmerman, Francis (ED) Genske, and Evelyn (John) Wardijan. Survived by my daughters Edee (Robert) Rolli, Marsha (Rev. Carl) Emke and my son Marshall JR. (Rocky) and his wife Anne, 10 Grandchildren and 29 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially my best friend Duane Marciniak. World War II Army Air Corp Veteran, serving for 33 months in England, North Africa, Corsica and Italy as a Tech Sergeant in Armament. Received the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service, Distinguished Unit Badge, Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with 1 Silver Battle Star, the Good Conduct Medal and 5 Overseas Service Bars. Member of 57th Bomb Wing and American Legion Tanner-Paull Post 120. Past member of West Allis Senior Center, German Shepherd Dog Club of Wisconsin for 40 years, Fraternal Order of Pilgrims - serving as Chaplain and Sovereign Master, and West Allis Boxing Club - competing in the Golden Gloves from 1938-1939. Retired from Allis-Chalmers in 1979 after 39 1/2 years of service as Senior Designer. Participated in Senior Olympics for 10 years receiving numerous medals in Track and Field and Swimming Events. Visitation will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 200 Richard Street Waukesha WI on Fri., May 31st from 10:30 A.M. until time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M. Interment with full Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park at 3:00 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019