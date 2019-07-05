|
Poll, Marshall H. Of Milwaukee, WI died July 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Coral Jo Poll (nee Smith). Loving father of David (Laura) Poll. Proud grandfather of Jerry Walloch-Poll, Brandon Poll and Erin Poll. Dear brother of Dr. Marvin (Gail) Poll, Ferne Hecker and Larry (Connie) Poll. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Graveside funeral service, Monday, July 8 at 11:00 AM at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2019