Beale, Marshall L. Marshall moved to Heaven on May 27, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Taege). Loving father of Joshua and Andrea (Francisco) Miyares. Proud grandfather of Gabriel. Also lovingly remembered by other relatives and friends. Marshall retired from GE Power/Waukesha Engine after 39 years of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 4:30-7 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at LAMB OF GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, N19 W25050 Bluemound Rd., Pewaukee, from 9:30-10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will be at Tabernacle Cemetery, Town of Delafield. To receive this obit/directions, text 1847580 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019