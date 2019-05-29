Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Beale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall L. Beale

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marshall L. Beale Notice
Beale, Marshall L. Marshall moved to Heaven on May 27, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Taege). Loving father of Joshua and Andrea (Francisco) Miyares. Proud grandfather of Gabriel. Also lovingly remembered by other relatives and friends. Marshall retired from GE Power/Waukesha Engine after 39 years of service. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 4:30-7 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at LAMB OF GOD LUTHERAN CHURCH, N19 W25050 Bluemound Rd., Pewaukee, from 9:30-10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will be at Tabernacle Cemetery, Town of Delafield. To receive this obit/directions, text 1847580 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline