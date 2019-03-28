|
Nelson, Marshall William Marshall William Nelson, age 91, died in the early hours of March 23, 2019. He was born to William "Morrey" and Marion Nelson on May 31, 1927. Marshall graduated from Rockford West High School and the Illinois Institute of Technology. As a mechanical engineer, he became a leader in the combustion industry. He founded Marshall W. Nelson and Associates in Milwaukee Wisconsin and Eagan Minnesota. Marshall was a friend to all he encountered. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a passion for tools. He was a true gentleman. His kindness and generosity served as a role model. He was a man of integrity who mentored the young and old. He was a loyal friend who was truly loved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. Marshall was preceded in death by his sister Joanne Weber, her husband Bob, and their children Jim and Peggy. He is survived by Anne, his wife of 66 years, sister and brother-in-law Jean and Lee Johnson, and children Jennifer (Fred) Vogt, Marsha (Dave) Kalscheur, and Mark (Debra) Nelson. He cherished his 8 grandchildren and their spouses, 2 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and their families, and his beloved dog, Millie. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29th starting 11 AM at Christ Presbyterian Church , 6901 Normandale Road, Edina Minnesota 55435. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service. A light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, Marshall would appreciate a donation to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019