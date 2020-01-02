|
Dr. Marta Cristina Muller Close
On December 25, 2019, Dr. Marta Cristina Muller Close passed away at the age of 78.
Marta was born on December 17, 1941 in Mikulyczyn, Poland. At the age of 2, Marta was safely taken out of the war-torn country by a kind soldier while her parents, Kasimir and Danuta Muller, escaped on foot with baby Elizabeth. Kasimir heroically reunited the family in Italy and then they fled to Brazil, where they found sponsorship through a family friend. Via Canada, the family eventually made their way to the United States, crossing into their long-awaited destination by the Rainbow Bridge that spans Niagara Falls.
Marta knew she would be a physician since childhood, when she wrote her name in the sand at the beach as "Dr. Muller." In spite of English being her third language, she was her high school's valedictorian in Stockbridge, MA. She attended Barnard College and then graduated from Marquette University School of Medicine and specialized in Child Psychiatry. She has helped countless children in Wisconsin suffering from Tourette's Syndrome and Prader-Willi Syndrome. Marta was an expert in Neuro-Linguistic Programming and used her gifts to help others extending far beyond her medical practice, from friends and relatives to strangers suffering post-traumatic stress from major events.
With the heart of an artist and the mind of a scientist, Marta's endeavors were wide and dynamic. She loved poetry and thus named her private psychiatric practice Metaphor Institute. She marveled at nature and enjoyed canoeing in the rivers of Wisconsin. Her interests were eclectic, from fencing and drag racing, to yoga and Flamenco dancing, to writing and miming later in life. Everyone whose life she touched benefitted from her open mind and loving generosity.
Marta was preceded in death by her parents H. Kasimir and Danuta Muller, her husband A. Stephen Close and partner Robert Francis. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth; her children Antony, Mieka and Krysta; stepchildren Steve, Cathy, Laura, Brian, and Susan, and grandchildren Sofia, Zavier, Lincoln, and Adeline.
Memorial service will be held at The Mitchell Park Domes on Saturday, February 1st at 5pm. 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to:
, http://act.alz.org/goto/martaclose
Prader-Willi Association, https://pwsaofwi.org/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020