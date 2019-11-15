|
|
Marten Praamsma
Genesee - Marten Praamsma would like you to know his work here on earth is done. He entered life on earth on November 10, 1925, and he entered Eternal Life with our Lord and Savior on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Marten was preceded in death by his wife Anna, parents Johannes Sjerp and Rinske Praamsma, and siblings Sherp, Miguel, Jun, Sitska, Jop and his grandson Matthew Praamsma. He is survived by his sister Baukia.
His memories are carried on by his children Henry (Joette), John (Cathy), and Audrey (Dan), 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marten grew up in the Netherlands. It is quite fitting that he died on Veteran's Day as he was truly a veteran and the most patriotic man. He fought in 2 theaters during World War II. At the age of 16 he worked in the European Dutch resistance against the Nazis in the Netherlands. He sabotaged German efforts, and he assisted in getting the Allied pilots back to England. In 1945, Marten fought in the South Pacific in the Dutch East Indies as a Dutch Commando to fight the last Japanese resistance. It was there that he was wounded in 1946 and shipped back to the Netherlands for extensive surgery.
Upon his return Marten found his first and only true love in Anna, and the two were married in February 1949, in Lollum, Netherlands. In April 1949, they left all that was familiar behind and came to the United States to start a new life. Marten Praamsma said, "We have thrown our ships cables of Holland and will fasten them now in our new home America." And that is what they did as they made America their home and started their family with only 47 cents in their pockets.
Marten worked at Kettle Moraine High School as the Director of Building and Grounds for 23 years of service.
Throughout his life, Marten was known for his generosity and good work ethic. Whatever he was involved in, he made sure that it was done the right way and he never cut corners. But more than anything Marten was known for his love for Jesus Christ his Savior and would take any and every opportunity to tell you about Him.
If you were to give a verse that reminds you of Marten it would be Psalm 37:23-24, "The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand."
If asked to describe Marten's personality, he had a caring yet tough personality which went along with his strong Dutch accent and facial characteristics. He would offer you a million times his brilliance and wisdom. His memory was incredibly sharp, even until his last days. But if there was something that he would want everyone to know it would be that he did nothing, nothing at all, to earn or deserve the gift of salvation in Jesus Christ His Lord. You only need to accept and believe. He loved Jesus and trusted in Him. He left a legacy of faith and a testimony to his God.
The family would like to thank Ginny Mathias, Cheryl Dolan for their sweet and loving care of Marten. Thank you to Joann Browne his In-Home Nurse practitioner from Village Primary Care and his hospice nurse Amber Wilson from Heartland Hospice, as well as, Urszula Sokololiska. All of you made it possible for him to stay in his home and to pass away in that place he felt most at peace. Thank you for your kindness, patience and compassion with our sweet loved one. We are eternally grateful for your hands and your heart.
The family recommends memorials to s and WVCY Christian Radio, as these were near and dear to Marten's heart.
The service will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:30 pm with a light reception/visit following at Kettle Moraine Community Church located at: W341S6480 WI-59, North Prairie, WI 53153
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019