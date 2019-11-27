|
Martha A. Pavlovic (nee Bukouras)
Waukesha - Born to Eternal Life November 26, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife of Ivan for 55 years. Loving mother of George and Evan (Holly Tatham). Dear grandmother "YiaYia" of Sasha and Ivan. Sister of Peter (Denise) Bukouras and the late Lorraine (the late William) O' Keefe. Preceded in death by her parents Angelos and Gladys Bukouras. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Martha was very active at St. Constantine and Helen and St. Nikola as a choir member, Sunday school teacher, and was Past District Officer for Daughter's of Penelope. Retiree of MGIC as an executive secretary to the CEO for many years. Funeral services will be held Monday December 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave. Visitation Monday at the church 10:00 am until time of services. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019