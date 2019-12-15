|
|
Martha Cera "Mary"
Oak Creek - (nee Kwiatkowski) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Cera. Cherished mom of Catherine (the late Bob) O'Hara, Karen (Bob) Vermiglio and Robert J. (Carrie) Cera and the late Baby Mary. Dear grandmother of Phoebe Buguey (Jacob Thomas); Amanda (Andrew) SanFelippo, Katie Cera and Will Cera. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10AM -12 Noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment to follow.
Martha was a retiree of Boston Store after 20 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019