Martha Jane Eddy
1931 - 2020
Martha Jane Eddy

December 4, 2020 age 89. Martha was born on March 12, 1931 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the daughter of Martin and Metta (nee Parker) Hilgendorf. Martha was baptized and confirmed in St. John's Lutheran Church of Almond, Wis. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, and Valparaiso University in Indiana. Martha married Roland "Bud" Fritsche on April 19, 1953. Their marriage was blessed with four children. After Bud died, Martha married Charles J. Eddy on June 11, 1966 in Milwaukee, Wis. They later lived in Wauwatosa, Dutch Hollow Lake, Lannon, and Sussex. She is survived by her children: Mark (Nancy) Eddy, Luann Fitzpatrick, Paul (Lori) Eddy, and Arlyn Hoem, 14 grandchildren; and 16 ½ great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Charles "Chuck," 1 brother-in-law, 4 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both husbands and 4 brothers (Harold, Alan, Jim, and John).

Funeral service: Tuesday, December 8th at 12:00 noon at Faith Lutheran Church, W224 N6383 Weaver Drive, Sussex, visitation one hour prior to the service, interment at Graceland Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
