Martha (Zahorik) Kirwin



Martha (Zahorik) Kirwin passed away on October 2, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Patricia (Barrett) and Harold Zahorik who both preceded her in death. Born July 16, 1947 in Appleton Wisconsin, she spent her childhood in St. Cloud, MN. and Marinette,WI.



She attended St.Francis Pre-Novitiate at New Franken, Wis and Marinette Catholic Central High School before college at St. Benedict College in Minnesota, UW Milwaukee and post graduate studies at Cardinal Stritch College-Milwaukee.



Settling in Milwaukee, she sought employment in dedicated service to others as an aide at St.Mary's Burn Center, with Meals on Wheels and finally as an educator with Milwaukee Montessori Pre-school and as a child development specialist…while a busy mother of three daughters. She was a classical pianist and vocalist and enjoyed singing with the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus and the Lutheran A Cappella Choir.



In retirement, after moving to Appleton, Martha was a dedicated tutor of first grade readers at Appleton's Highlands Elementary School.



She was a devoted mother and is survived by Margaret (Peter) McKeown-Tacoma,Wa., Anne Kirwin-Milwaukee Wis and Carolyn Kirwin-London,England as well as two grandchildren Ava and Chase McKeown-Tacoma,Wa., three siblings: Tony Zahorik (Barb)-Nashville,TN, Anne (Steve) Shapiro-Sonoma, CA and Mary (David) Gerlach of Appleton,WI., her nieces and nephews: Hannah Shapiro-Sonoma,CA, Ryan Gerlach-Oakland,CA, Nicole Haycraft-Nashville,TN and Ronald Zahorik-Lawrence, Kansas and many loving cousins.



She was a beautiful, intelligent, hardworking, caring lady who dedicated her life to others and was taken much too soon from her loving family. She will be greatly missed. The family will have a private memorial when they are able to travel.









