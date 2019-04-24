|
|
Magnus, Martha Mae "Marty" Age 73 years. Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Wolfgang for 57 years. Loving mother of Robert (Skyla), Rainnie (Van) Blanton, Timothy and Shawn (Sheri). Further survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 26 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church N88 W17658 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019