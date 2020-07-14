Martha Marie LopezJanesville - Martha Marie Lopez, age 72, of Janesville, has gone to be with her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2020. She was born in West Allis, WI, on April 26, 1948, the daughter of Gordon and Martha (Nemeth) Gibbs. Martha grew up in Milwaukee, where she attended school. Martha was united in holy matrimony to Justilliano Lopez in Lake County, Illinois on Oct. 13, 1973, and then again on Oct. 14, 1978, at St. Leo's Catholic Church.After moving to Beloit, she attended Blackhawk Technical College and received her Certification as Certified Nursing Assistant. She was then employed as a CNA by the Visiting Nurses Association and served clients in Green and Rock Counties.Martha enjoyed going to rummage sales, shopping and going out to eat, she also enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling with her buddy, Mark.As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality she was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew and loved her.Martha has a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends along with many foster children. Martha is survived by her daughter, Marie Lopez; four grandchildren, Symmantha, Cylina, Angelyna, and Patrick; three great-grandchildren, Jesse, Junior, and London; sisters, Margaret Grostad and Angela (Terry) Arneson; brothers, Kenneth Gibbs, Patrick (Cynthia) Gibbs, Conrad (Linda) Gibbs, Dennis Gibbs, and Scott Gibbs. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Justilliano Lopez on August 17, 2007; as well as her parents; and two brothers, Jo Gibbs and Richard Gibbs.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Brother Kalvin Pryor will officiate. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be at the HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.MARTHA'S BROTHERS AND SISTERS WANT TO GIVE A VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU TO HER FAVORITE NIECE, FRIEND AND CAREGIVER, SABRENA. YOU HAVE BEEN A GOD SEND TO OUR SISTER AND WE WILL BE FOREVER GRATEFUL.SABRENA WOULD LIKE TO THANK HER CHILDREN, AMARIANA, SHADAE, AND AIDEN; HER HUSBAND, MARK; AND BRANDY LOPEZ AND HER BOYS KENON, JOVON, AND STEFON FOR ALL THE HELP AND SUPPORT THEY GAVE MARTHA AND HER LITTLE GIRLFRIEND ANASTACIA, WHO ALWAYS PUT A SMILE ON HER FACE.HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME