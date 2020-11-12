Martha Rukavina



Glendale - After 63 years of marriage, 10 children, 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, thousands of prayers said, masses attended, meals cooked, laundry folded, shirts pressed, books read, children bathed, bandages applied, hugs and kisses given, tears dried, laughs enjoyed, pinochle card games played, holidays celebrated, games attended, plays and variety shows watched, emergency rooms visited, arguments settled, rosaries prayed, volunteer hours donated, graduations cheered, travels completed and letters to the editor written, the angels carried our faith-filled kind, generous, loving and remarkable mother, Martha Humer Rukavina, to heaven on November 10th to be reunited with our dad, Louis Rukavina, Jr., her sweetheart of 72 years. She was greeted by her parents, Mathilda and Joseph Humer, 11 brothers and sisters, her grandson, Mark Timothy Rukavina, great grandson, Mark Richard Rukavina, daughter in law, Linda, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in laws, that our loving God undoubtedly had to install a traffic light at the gates of heaven as they all rushed to meet her.



Her legacy of love and kindness will be carried on by her children, Louis III, Mark, Christina, Peter, Mary (John Kuhnmuench), Andrew, Michael (Amy), Rosemary, Anthony (Christine) and Annemarie; her grandchildren, Mathew Brian, John III, Jeff, Kevin, Andrew (Kendra), Matthew Scallon (Gabriela), Sheri (Mark Timothy), Sean Patrick (Jessica), Louis IV, Kenneth, Madeline (Nate), Michael Holt, Katherine Ann, AJ, Julia, Nathan, Callie Reese, Drew, Peter Jr., Timothy and Christian; great grandchildren, Luke, Anna Love, Emelia Ann, Matthew Branko, Michael Ryan, Max, Bodhi, and Brendan; Brother in law, Ralph Warburton; nieces and nephews, Bette (Ron) Blake, Lisa, Amy, Tim, Shawn Tarpey Campbell, John, Tommy and Chrissy Tarpey, Tom Derksen (Jeanne), Carol Ann Haldewang (Bill), Martha Warburton, and Dodi Romans; dear family friend and seventh son, Lou Somogyi, and countless devoted and loyal friends and neighbors from the 5500 Block of N. Navajo to the Twin Cities to Notre Dame, IN.



Mom was born on July 17th, 1927, one of 12 children. She was a member of the greatest generation, living through the great depression and a World War. She adored her mother and her brothers and sisters, and raised her own 10 children to love and support each other, just as she was taught. Her immigrant parents were devout Catholics and prided themselves on sending each of their children to Catholic Grade School. Mom's Catholic faith defines her, and her devotion to the Blessed Mother is like no other. Mom made every First Friday, said countless Novenas, and led our family in the Rosary every Tuesday night after dinner. She was a daily communicant for the last 40 years of her life.



She graduated from West Allis Central High School where she met dad, her sweetheart of 72 years. When dad went off to serve our country as a Naval Pilot, in World War II, she continued her studies at Downer State Teachers College (UWM) and worked at the VA. When dad returned from the service and was in his final year at the University of Notre Dame, they married and settled into married student housing on the campus. Thus began their lifelong devotion to the University of Notre Dame. She put her own education on hold so she could work along side our dad for most of their marriage to help put 7 of her 10 children through Notre Dame and one through Saint Mary's College. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and was one audition away from joining a big band in the 40s. Her sister, Louise, took her to the audition but mom had such terrible stage fright she couldn't go through with it. She made up for it by joining the choir in every parish they belonged to. As children, we jockeyed for position in the two pews we took up for Sunday Mass, beaming with pride, and sometimes with embarrassment, that mom's voice would be the one everyone else in church would hear. Her energy was boundless, and despite raising ten children and working fulltime, she still found time to serve as a den mother in scouting and President of the Home and School Association at Saint Monica, where we all attended grade school before heading off to Dominican, Nicolet and Alexander Ramsey High School.



Mom's love of song continued throughout her life, and some of our favorite memories are of her singing in the kitchen as she prepared family dinner. She loved cooking, including her special meatballs, sarma, fried chicken, and beef roasts, and welcomed all of our friends to join us around our large kitchen table for dinner. She made each of us our own special birthday cake from scratch and cooked each of our favorite dinners as a birthday treat. She loved to sing and dance, swim, ice skate, trips up North, family vacations, trips with dad to National Parks, Hawaii, Europe and Croatia. She loved her black labs, buck and lady, enjoyed a beer and peanuts at Brewers games, and never missed an opportunity to cheer on the Fighting Irish or the Green Bay Packers. (We have her to thank for having the foresight of getting on the Packers Season Ticket waiting list in the seventies and eighties when the Packers had losing records.) Her love of people is reflected in the hundreds of friends she made everywhere she went.



She had a curious nature and loved learning new things. She taught herself how to play Bridge by memorizing the winning Bridge hands in the Green Sheet of the Saturday paper. She was an amateur seamstress and enjoyed using her Singer sewing machine to copy patterns to make Jumpers for each of her daughters, butterfly nets for brother Peter, and Halloween costumes for all of us. She loved nature and gardening, and watching her birds at her bird feeder. She loved taking long walks after dinner, including a favorite route up Birch Avenue to Lake Drive and over to Pandl's a favorite restaurant, and then looping back home. She loved her hot cup of coffee with three sugars and creamer in the morning and after dinner with a chocolate cookie, and she loved sitting in the sun praying her Rosary. Mom enjoyed a lifelong love affair with books, and she passed that love of reading onto her children, delighted in reading to her grandchildren, and spent every Monday morning for the past six years reading to 3-year-old preschoolers at Good Hope School. She was civically engaged, campaigning for John Kennedy in 1960, and wrote dozens and dozens of letters to the editor, Senators, Congressman and even Presidents of the United States.



Mom's devotion to infants and children is legendary. Inspired by her own experience as a mother to a premature newborn, who she couldn't bring home from the hospital until he was two months old, she organized a group of co-workers at the University of Minnesota to use their lunch hours to hold and rock premature newborns in the neonatal unit of the University Hospital.



Mom was gentle, kind, generous and loving. She taught us to think of others before ourselves. My dad was the love of her life, and like so many other members of the Greatest Generation, they built their families and this Country after World War II. Her greatest role, however, was mother to her ten children, whom she loved more than life itself. She produced two lawyers, a writer, two physicians, one judge, one respiratory therapist, a senior executive for a national non-profit and two successful business owners.



As Father Theodore Hesburgh, wrote in his letter of appreciation for mom for having sacrificed her own education for that of her children: "Dear Martha, I had the good fortune of seeing a picture of you, Lou, and all of your children taken at the Air Force Game last year. They are a handsome group, although you are still the prettiest girl in the gang. When I learned how hard you had worked so you could put these children through college, most of them through Notre Dame and Saint Marys College, I began to realize what an enormous accomplishment this is and how much pride you must take in this wonderful family. I should add that you did it at the price of your own education and that makes it all the more admirable. I am sure they all love you very much, and I would like to give you some big prize, and if I had one, I would. However, I guess prize enough is to look at that family and realize what you have done to make all of their lives as good and as competent as they are, and then to thank God, first, for the gift of life, and secondly, for the gift of love which you personify to the highest degree. These are only words, but when I think of your life, I marvel at the goodness of God in making mothers like you. You are the greatest. All best wishes and prayers for all of the family. Ever devotedly in Notre Dame, Father Ted."



Our family would like to thank Mom's two caretakers, or her "handlers" as she called them, Nancy Chamberlain Schelble and Priscilla Ozongwu, who gave mom such joy and so many adventures the past six years, as well as her primary care doctor and long time family friend, Michael P. Fetherston, and the caring hospice nurses from Horizon who cared for mom in her last days.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 to 11:30AM at St. Monica Catholic Church, corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd and E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Interment will be private for the family. The services at St. Monica's Catholic Church will be live streamed. On Saturday, please go to the Feerick Funeral Home website, go to the bottom of Martha's obituary and click on the link that will be provided. Live streaming will begin at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Martha's name to St. Benedict the Moor meal program, 930 W. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233 or Milwaukee Hunger Task Force, 201 S. Hawley Court, Milwaukee, WI 53214.









