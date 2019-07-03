Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elmbrook Church- Lake Country
1100 WI-83
Hartland, WI
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Elmbrook Church- Lake Country
1100 WI-83
Hartland, WI
Martha "Muffy" Schober


1944 - 2019
Martha "Muffy" Schober Notice
Schober , Martha "Muffy" Muffy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 30, 2019 after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Muffy was born to Robert and Lois Hawley nee Campbell on February 12, 1944 while her father was serving in WWII. Beloved and incredible wife of Dan for 56 years; devoted mother of Cori (Larry) Marsh of Brodhead, WI, Jodi Schober of Delafield, WI and Marci (Don) Lutz of Waukesha, WI. Loving grandmother "Nana" of Jonathan Trapp, Hannah and Joseph Tyler all of Delafield and Jacob and Abigail Lutz of Waukesha. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard (Jessie) Hawley, and sister Jill (Phil) Steiner of Argyle and son-in-law Thomas Trapp of Hartland, WI. Further survived by Pastor R. David (Marcia) Hawley of Delavan and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Visitation Friday, July 5 at Elmbrook Church- Lake Country, 1100 WI-83, Hartland, WI from 11:00 am until time of service at 1 pm. Internment will be in her home town of Argyle, WI at a later date. Muffy was a loving, caring and gentle woman with a sweet personality who enjoyed serving her Lord Jesus Christ and the fellowship that brought. She was especially proud of being a founding member of Westbrook Church, Hartland, WI. She was an avid and good golfer until health issues made competing difficult. A special thanks to Silverado Memory Care Community of Brookfield and Kindred Hospice and all those who interacted with her on a daily basis. Also, very special thanks to Pastor Doug Schoen for all his visits. To receive this obit/directions text 1851070 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019
