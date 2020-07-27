Martha Towler HamiltonMilwaukee - Martha Towler Hamilton, 90, died peacefully on July 22, 2020 in Mequon, Wisconsin, attended by her husband Milton, daughter Mary, and granddaughter Martha. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be deeply and dearly missed.Born on November 2, 1929 in Cumberland, Maryland to James Towler and Elizabeth Heath, Martha grew up in Oakland, Maryland. She attended Saint Anne's-Belfield School and Stratford College in Virginia. In 1946 her parents moved to Elkins, West Virginia to own and operate the Hotel Tygart. That year she met Milton Holmes Hamilton, a recent graduate of the United States Military Academy. They married in 1948, and departed to Salzburg, Austria. This was the first of 27 moves for the couple as Milton's career of more than 50 years in and around the US Army took them across the world.Throughout her life, Martha volunteered. She distributed care packages in Europe, helped support a home for military widows, advocated for low-income housing, worked as a teacher's aide, served as an art gallery docent, and helped curate several libraries. In her forties she went back to school and graduated with a BA in urban studies from American University. She then became a researcher and analyst, first for SRA International and then for North Atlantic Industries.Family was central to Martha's life. She conveyed to her children and grandchildren an interest in books, movies, history, art, music, politics, and religion. A sense of gracious living animated her household. When you talked with her, you knew the questions would be many, her interest sincere, and her love unwavering.She and Milton lived in three retirement communities, first in Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Northern Virginia, and then at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 2014 they moved to Saint John's on the Lake in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to be close to their daughter Mary Sprague and her late husband Charles. Mary's friends became steadfast friends of Martha and Milton, who appreciated the chance to put down a final set of roots (and to root for the Brewers and Bucks).Martha Hamilton is survived by her husband Milton, sister Betsey Robson, daughter Mary Sprague, son Moe Hamilton and his wife Courtenay, son Jay Hamilton and his wife Nancy, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A private service for the family will be graveside at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her many civic works, please vote