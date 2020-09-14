1/
Martin D. "Marty" Schultz
Martin D. Schultz "Marty"

Brookfield - Age 50. Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Loving father of Aaron Melinski, Shawn Schultz and Brianna (Bailey) Behrensprung. Beloved brother of Mike Schultz and Marcy (John) Jansen. Brother-in-law of Michele Deal. Preceded in death by his parents, Fernando & Eileen and brother, Mark Schultz. Marty loved bowling, fishing, golf, bingo and spending time with his kids. He was a mechanic at Root River Bowling Alley. Special thanks to the special care he received at Brookfield Rehab and his #1 buddy, Robin. Celebration gathering to be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 20, 2020.
