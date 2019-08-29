|
|
Kroening, Martin E. Aug, 27, 2019 one day after his 69th birthday. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Olsen-Ferguson) for 33 years. Dear stepfather of Kathy Lynn Ferguson. Loving grandfather of Alex, Bella, and Kaelyn. Dear son of Arline Kroening. Brother of Debra Kroening. Son in law of Priscilla Olsen. Brother in law of Kathy (Wally) Olejnik, Sue (Mike) Wainwright, Cheryl (Wayne) Schewell, and Jerry Olsen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Sat. Aug. 31 at Jelacic Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until Services and a Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM. Private interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Marty was employed for 27 years at Harnischfeger as a crane assembler.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019