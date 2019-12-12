Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Lying in State
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Family Parish Church
4825 N. Wildwood Ave.
Whitefish Bay, WI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Holy Family Parish Church
4825 N. Wildwood Ave.
Whitefish Bay, WI
Born to Eternal Life Dec. 12, 2019 at age 91. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Corinne (nee Duval) and brothers James and Michael O'Brien. Loving father of Clare Rahm, Daniel, Theodore, Neil, Thomas and Jerome O'Brien. Dear brother of Charles O'Brien and Dorothy Ray. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In state Wed. Dec. 18, 2019 from 5pm until time of Mass at 6pm, all at Holy Family Parish Church, 4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay. Interment St. Charles Cemetery Hillsboro, New Hampshire.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
