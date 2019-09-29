|
|
Br. Martin Murphy OCD
Was Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 91 years. He was born on August 1, 1928 in Washington, D.C., the son of Martin A. and Catherine E. (nee Miller) Murphy. He professed his vows to the Discalced Carmelite Order on November 7, 1956. Br. Martin was in the United States Marine Corps and served as a chaplain at Camp Pendleton, CA. He also served in the Philippine Mission and was the Procurator of the Philippine Mission, and Procurator of the Brookline Community in Boston, MA. He was stationed in Washington D. C. at the Carmelite monastery before moving on to the Brookline Community. In 1998, Br. Martin moved to Holy Hill in Hubertus, WI from Elmira, NY.
He is survived by the community of Discalced Carmelite Friars.
Funeral Mass is Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI. Visitation is from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Basilica at Holy Hill. Interment Carmelite Cemetery, Holy Hill. Memorials to the Basilica at Holy Hill would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019