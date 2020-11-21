1/1
Rev. Martin Pable Ofm, Cap
Rev. Martin Pable OFM, Cap

Milwaukee - Rev. Martin Pable, Capuchin friar and priest, died on 19 November at the age of 89.

Marty was born in 1931, the son of Charles and Hedwig (Hattie) (nee Wirkus) Pable, in Fond du Lac WI. He was invested in 1952, perpetually professed in 1956, and ordained in 1958.

He served in a variety of ministries, including retreat ministry in Saginaw MI and Marathon WI. For many years he served as a psychologist for the province, and was director of the office dealing with sexual misconduct. Marty served in a number of formation ministries, including novice director and the postulancy program. He also was a member of the faculty at Sacred Heart School of Theology & St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee WI. Marty was instrumental in beginning an evangelization ministry in Racine WI. In his later years, he took on a ministry to the retired priests of the Milwaukee Archdiocese. Marty retired to St. Fidelis Friary in Appleton in 2019.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Pable (Appleton, WI), many Nieces & Nephews, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 68 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Hedwig; his brother Larry and sisters: Mary (Bob) Galloway;, Bernice (Dave) Schneider and Lou (Ralph) More.

Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish-Holy Cross Church, 308 County Road W, Mt. Calvary, WI 53057. Masks will be required for the visitation and service. He will be laid to rest in the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Rev. Martin's family at church from 8:30-9:30 AM.

Following the visitation, there will be a gathering time to share stories and memories before services begin.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
