Petersen, Martin "Uncle Marty" unexpectedly left us on March 12, 2019 at the age of 78. Longtime resident of Thiensville. Married to Diane (nee Sanfelippo) for almost 40 years, loving father of Brian (Lynn Bulgrin) and Daniel. Brother of Caryn Lamonica, Janice (Wayne) Hansen; Brother in law of Sandy Sanfelippo, Steve (Sandy) Sanfelippo and Tom (Bonnie) Sanfelippo. Further survived by his grandchildren, and loved by his nieces and nephews, Chrissy, Ally, Nick, Mario, Melinda, Scott, Megan, and Leslie. Since Chrissy was born, he was only known as "Uncle Marty" to our family. Marty loved spending time with his family. He loved his extended family and friends, especially Ginny and her family. They meant so much to him and he loved spending time with them. Marty was in outside Sales a good portion of his career. He loved the travel and the opportunity to meet different people in all walks of life. He was never lonely when he traveled as he made friends with anyone at any time. Marty's sense of humor was his gift as he loved to tease and laugh with everyone. He loved Crossroads Presbyterian Church and the volunteer work he did for them. He met such wonderful friends that have become his Crossroads family. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 2 PM at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W Chapel Hill Rd, Mequon. Visitation from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Crossroads Presbyterian Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019