Martin R. Dable
Waukesha - A longtime Waukesha funeral director died Sept. 19, 2019 at age 83. He was born in Waukesha the son of the late Clarence R. and Anna C. (nee Schipp) Dable. In 1972, Martin became co-owner and partner with William Randle, establishing Randle-Dable Funeral Home in Waukesha. Martin was passionate about flying and was a proud member of the Flying Funeral Directors of America. Devoted to his community, Martin was a member of the Waukesha Lions Club, Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, American Legion DJ Martin Post #8 and St. William Catholic Church. Beloved husband and best friend for 59 years of Shirley (nee Edwards); father of Laura A. Dable (Gary Cox), Jennifer (James) Rankin and Melissa Mrozinski; grandfather of Nathan, Margaret and Zofia and brother of Vincent. Visitation Mon., Sept. 23rd from 4PM until 7PM at RANDLE-DABLE-BRISK FUNERAL HOME. At 7PM an Elks Lodge of Sorrow and parish vigil service will be held at the funeral home. Services continue Tues., Sept. 24th with prayers at the FUNERAL HOME at 9:15 a.m. followed by a procession to ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188 for the 10AM funeral Mass.Graveside services with full military honors at St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, Waukesha Lions Club, St. William Catholic Church or AngelsGrace Hospice. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019