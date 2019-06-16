|
Keily, Martin Thomas Jr. Passed away at Newcastle Place in Mequon, WI on Thursday May 23, 2019. His passing after more than 98 years on this earth was quiet and peaceful. Martin was born on August 21, 1920 to the late Martin and Lillian (Frape) Keily. He served proudly in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII, serving on New Caledonia and Iwo Jima. He was able to visit the WWII memorial in Washington D.C. thanks to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, the love of his life. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Frank) Terschan, Patrick (Jane) Keily, grandchildren, Frank M. (Clarissa) Terschan, and Thomas (Holly) Keily and two great grandchildren, Will and Hannah Terschan. Further survived by relatives and friends. Memorial service Saturday June 29 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Road, River Hills at 1 pm. A special and heartfelt thank you to, Dr. Scott Jorgensen, the nurses and staff at Newcastle Place, and Amanda and the staff at Horizon Hospice for providing Martin with comfort, dignity, and peace in his end of life journey. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church for the Norvell Commons are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019