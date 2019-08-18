|
|
Templin, Marvin A. Private graveside services were held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota for Marvin A. Templin, age 82, of St. Cloud and formerly of Cudahy, WI. Marvin passed away on August 5, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota, after a battle with cancer. Marvin was born on June 13, 1937 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Dominic and Gertrude (Midas) Templin. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. Marvin worked as a firefighter in the City of Cudahy, WI, for 30 years retiring as a Lieutenant. He was involved in the local Lion's club. Marvin enjoyed collecting old cars, spending time working on his lawn and traveling. He greatly enjoyed visiting with family, friends and neighbors. Marvin is survived by his children, Thomas of Milwaukee, WI, and Tammy (Dan) Kulwicki of Greenfield, WI; sisters, Pauline Zenner, Gerry Hall, Joanne Katzner, Patty Woeste, Sue Olson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; two brothers and one sister.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019