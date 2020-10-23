Marvin E. BrozynskiBorn to Eternal Life October 19, 2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Tanguay). Dear father of Michael (Marybeth Budisch), Steven (Cindi), Lynn (Rupert) Kotze, and Amy (Chris) Goller. Proud grandfather of Erin Curran, Michael, Andrew, Logan, and Kimberly Brozynski, Kate (Peter) Nurre, Ann (Noach) Jubelier, Carolyn Kotze, Grace and Lilly Goller. Brother of Gerry (Mary) Brozynski, Kathleen (David) Kolp, and the late Edmund "Skip" Brozynski. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marvin was a proud Army Veteran and past commander and State Officer of the American Legion Post #427. He was also a proud graduate of Don Bosco, a long time member of St. Rita's Catholic Church and the St. Rita's Holy Name Society. He was an accomplished sports enthusiast and played football and baseball during his time in the service and later in life he enjoyed a good round of golf with his friends. A private memorial service will be held at St. Rita's Church and burial with full military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post #427 (9159 W. Beloit Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53227) appreciated.