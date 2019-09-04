|
Marvin E. Doege
West Allis - Passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Father of Joanne and Thomas (Denise). Brother of Eldred and the late Shirley. Further survived by his beloved fur babies Betsy, Molly, Sophie, and Lucy.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield. Please meet in the red parking area.
A special thank you to Vitas Hospice, especially to Chris Roeder, Toni Kessler, and Mary Jo Wisniewski for their care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019