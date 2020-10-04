Marvin E. "Marv" MatuszczakMenomonee Falls - Found Peace on October 3, 2020, age 84. Beloved husband to Elsie for 65 years. Loving father of Laura (Jann) Kuntz, Mark (Rene) and father-in-law of Jeff Kammers. Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Iris; his daughters Joyce and Cindy.Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 11:30AM until time of the Funeral Service at 1PM. Final Resting Place at Lyndon Cemetery.