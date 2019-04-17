|
Sattler, Dr. Marvin Edward Born Sept. 14, 1922, passed away peacefully Fri. evening, Apr. 12, 2019, with family by his side. He adored his wife and family, reveled in their accomplishments, and was loved and respected by all. Marvin was a distinguished general surgeon and an Associate Professor at the Medical College of WI. At his retirement in his upper eighties, he was the oldest practicing general surgeon in the state of WI. He graduated from Washington High School, Marquette Univ. and then Marquette Medical School (Medical College of WI). He was a surgeon, Captain in the US Air Force in the Korean War era and member of the American College of Surgeons. He was a co-founder and celebrated point guard of the Gladiators, a local sports team. Enthusiastic guitar player, avid reader, accomplished golfer, sports lover and lifelong learner, auditing classes at UWM from Ancient Civilizations to the History of Baseball. An intrepid world traveler with his wife and family to most of the world's continents. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, Fred and Eva Sattler. Cherished husband for 69 years of Joyce Kurman Sattler. Loving father of Richard (Annette Lurie) Sattler (Minneapolis) and Julie (David) Sattler Rosene (Milw.). Proud grandfather of Laurie (Josh) Sattler Siegel (Los Angeles), Lindsey (Josh) Sattler Resnick (Chicago), David P. (Rebecca Walk) Sattler (NY), Emily (Mark) Rosene Valkenburgh (Boston) and Erin (Jason) Rosene Chechik (Providence) and great-grandfather of Zoe and Lila Siegel; Violet Resnick; and James and Wyatt Valkenburgh. Dear brother of Leona Sattler Wasserman and the late Eugene Sattler. Private services were held.
