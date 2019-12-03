Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Ovation Jewish Home
1414 N. Prospect Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Marvin Greenfield Notice
Milwaukee - Lived a full beautiful life of 96 years and joined his loving wife Alice in peace. Devoted husband of Alice for 73 years. Loving Father of Michael, Lisa(Jeff), and Bob( Jatziry). Loving and proud Grandfather to Max(Angie), Ariel(Jeff), Lindsay (Matt), and Ian(Jenna).

Special thanks to the caring staff at Ovation Jewish Home and his many friends who made sure he had a comfortable life after Alice's passing.

Marvin had a passion for fishing and the outdoors. He also loved children and put family first.

A memorial service will be held at Ovation Jewish Home 1414 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, in the Peck Pavilion on Thursday, December 5 at 6:30 PM.

Memorials to a .

The family asks that anyone attending not wear perfume or cologne.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
