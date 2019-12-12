Services
Shimon Funeral Home Inc
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Immanuel Church
4250 N. 137th St.
Brookfield, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Immanuel Church
4250 N. 137th St.
Brookfield, WI
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Marvin H. Stark

Marvin H. Stark Notice
Marvin H. Stark

Age 95 found peace on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Marvin proudly served his country in WWII in the US Army Air Force. He was united in marriage to Betty Freigang on September 20, 1952. Marvin retired from Fredericksen Engineering Inc. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survived by 2 sons, James (David Lewis) Stark and Jeff (Rachel) Stark; 2 grandchildren, Christopher (Haley) Sanborn and Nicholas (Katie) Sanborn; 3 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Chase and Astoria; also survived by other relatives and friends. Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; granddaughter, Jessica Stark.

Funeral Services at Immanuel Church, 4250 N. 137th St., Brookfield on Mon., Dec. 16 at 6PM. Visitation at church from 4:30PM until time of service. Committal and military honors at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Tue., Dec. 17 at 10:30AM. The family would like to thank the staff at Majestic Heights, Hartford for their care and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
