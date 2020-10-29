Marvin J. MiloschWaukesha - Age 92, was born into eternal life Oct 21, 2020. He was born on Nov. 6, 1927 in Bayview the only child of Roman and Mary (nee Karasiewicz) Milosch. Marvin was a proud member of Local Union ITU #23, was proud of his country and was especially proud of his Polish heritage. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce; children Mark Milosch, Mary Milosch, Amy (Todd) Halverson, Jim Milosch (Lehn Boonsook) and Mike (Amy) Milosch; grandchildren Bryan & Jacob Halverson; Roman, Samantha, & Grayson Milosch; and cousin and friend, Joyce Dedrick. Visitation Sat., Nov. 7th from 10 AM until the 11 AM funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice of Milwaukee would be appreciated.