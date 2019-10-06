|
Marvin J. Palk
New Berlin - Marvin Palk, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 01, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernice (nee Stys) and the late Dorothy (nee Owsianny). Loving father of Pamela (Matthew) Wargin and stepfather of Bonnie (Tom) Klosiewski. Dear grandfather of Andrew (Haylie) Wargin, Katherine Wargin, Amy (Micah) Zelinski, Megan and Cody Klosiewski. Special buddy of Wembly. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (12700 W. Howard Ave.) at 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Marvin was very proud to be a retired City of Milwaukee Police Officer. He was a Scout leader and received the Silver Beaver Award, which is the highest scouting honor. He was also a member of American Legion, Billy Mitchell Post and the Knights of Columbus. A special thank you to all of the staff of Elizabeth Residence in New Berlin and Badger Hospice for treating Marv and his family with such loving kindness. Angel and Dylan, we especially appreciate all of your support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019