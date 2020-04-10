|
Marvin R. Seeger
West Allis - Marvin R. Seeger was called home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 9, 2020 at age 73. Beloved husband and best friend of Ellen (nee Becker) for 39 years. Brother of the late Herbert (Lois) Seeger, Donald (the late Joyce) Seeger, and the late Melvin (Susan) Seeger. Brother-in-law of George (Kathy) Becker, Pamela Hammernik, and the late Christine Grant. Dearest father of Peter and Amy. Cherished Pa of Charles, Stephen, and Henry Pawlak.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020