|
|
Switlick, Marvin March 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Karlene. Dearest father of John and Michael (Danielle). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Marvin was a Korean War veteran. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday March 16 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 3160 S. 63rd St. at 10:30 AM with visitation at the Church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019