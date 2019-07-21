|
Reeves, Marvin W. Passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Gloria Reeves. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Joppich). Loving dad of Duane (Gwen), Vince (Kelly), Tammy (Mark Brei), and Gary (Rebecca). Dear grandpa "Papa" of Lucinda, Brandon, Brittni, Hailey, Dallas, Aidan, Kennedy, Meghan, Camryn, and Trevor. Great-grandpa of Gabriel. Brother of Sandy Talty, Kenneth (the late Sue), Dale (the late Shirley), Phyllis Mickelson, the late Linda Kirkpatrick, and the late Bruce (Donna). Brother-in-law of the late John (Goldie) Joppich and the late Candice (the late Michael) Nolte. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:45 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday at the funeral home 10:00 am until time of services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019