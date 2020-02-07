|
|
Marvyl A. Swehla
Menomonee Falls - Longtime resident of Menomonee Falls, Marvyl Anne Swehla, completed her life's journey and embraced her destiny on Thurs., Jan. 20, 2020, at the amazing age of 90. Marvyl was the daughter of Roy and Catherine (Sykes) Kiser, born and raised in Mason City, IA. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1947. After graduation, she obtained her teaching certificate from Mason City Junior College in 1949. Marvyl enjoyed teaching 4th and 5th grade for two years in Thornton, IA. She married Harold Lloyd Swehla in 1951 and relocated to Milwaukee, WI. After moving to "The Falls" in 1958, she was active and passionate in their church, neighborhood, and the community. Marvyl was a trusted friend, touching many hearts and lives.
She is survived by her devoted children, Mark and Mary. Proud Nana of Lindsey Emmer, Samantha, Andrea, and Zachary Swehla. Also survived by her "swell" brother Ronald Kiser of Muscatine, IA, as well as many "favorite" nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband, her sister Muriel Fox, brothers Captain Charles Kiser and John Kiser.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17568 Christman Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI on Thursday Feb. 27. Visitation is from 9 AM until 10:45 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Private interment will occur at St. Wencelaus Cemetery in Spillville, IA, on a future date.
We are very thankful and appreciative for the compassionate and loving care our mother/Nana received from the teams at Horizon Hospice AND The Kathy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020