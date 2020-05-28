Mary A. Anheuser
Mary A. Anheuser (nee Lax) of Sister Bay, formerly of Hartland, WI passed away at home Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 76.
She was the loving and caring wife of A. Anthony "Tony" Anheuser for 52 years. Together they owned and operated Bazaar Home Decorating Center.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Mary may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Mary A. Anheuser (nee Lax) of Sister Bay, formerly of Hartland, WI passed away at home Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 76.
She was the loving and caring wife of A. Anthony "Tony" Anheuser for 52 years. Together they owned and operated Bazaar Home Decorating Center.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Mary may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.