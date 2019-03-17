|
Baldis, Mary A. passed away Feb. 28, 2019, in Laredo, TX. Mary was born to Walter and Kathryn Baldys in San Jose, CA. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses, formerly with congregations in Withee and Milwaukee, WI. In 1968 she went on to graduate from Gilead Missionary School, Brooklyn, NY, serving at several locations in Peru, S.A. In later years she was assigned to Laredo/Zapata, TX. For years she cared for her aging mother, Kathryn. Among her areas of interest: photography, nature walks, travel (Machu Picchu, a favorite) and her cats. She is survived by brothers Ronald (Eva) Baldys, Ogallala, NE and Larry (Connie) Baldys, Woodruff, WI, Timothy Baldys (nephew), Renee and Ronda Baldys (nieces), numerous cousins and friends. Mary was known and loved by many. Those who knew her well described her as kind, compassionate and a firm believer in God's promises. Memorial services were held March 9, 2019 in Laredo.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019