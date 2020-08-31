Mary A. BrostMilwaukee - (Nee Maguire). Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 81. Mary was born and raised on the family farm in Marathon County and moved to Milwaukee after high school where she raised her family and started her nursing career at St. Mary's Hospital.Mary lived her life to the fullest. She loved the outdoors, liked to travel, and she participated in a number of sports. But most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.Mary is survived by her 3 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, lifelong friend Rosa Lopez, and many other loved family and friends.Memorial Gathering will take place at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Friday, September 4 starting at 5PM until time of family eulogies at 7PM.