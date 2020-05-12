Mary A. BuckMary A. Buck(Nee Schuldenberg) found eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years.Beloved wife of the later Walter P. BuckCherished mother of Lucy (Robert) Kraut, Joseph (Melanie) Gross, David (Jane) Gross.Dear stepmother of Toni Buck, Greg (Annie) Buck, Jackie Buck.Proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10.Sister to the late Virginia Schuldenberg (Felix Feyerer). Robert (Jeanne) Schuldenberg and the late James (Mary) Schuldenberg.Survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Private services were held.Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Menomonee FallsSee future obituary for information regarding a memorial mass and celebration to be held when family and friends are able to safely gather.