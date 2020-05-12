Mary A. Buck
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary A. Buck

Mary A. Buck

(Nee Schuldenberg) found eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 88 years.

Beloved wife of the later Walter P. Buck

Cherished mother of Lucy (Robert) Kraut, Joseph (Melanie) Gross, David (Jane) Gross.

Dear stepmother of Toni Buck, Greg (Annie) Buck, Jackie Buck.

Proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10.

Sister to the late Virginia Schuldenberg (Felix Feyerer). Robert (Jeanne) Schuldenberg and the late James (Mary) Schuldenberg.

Survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services were held.

Internment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Menomonee Falls

See future obituary for information regarding a memorial mass and celebration to be held when family and friends are able to safely gather.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved