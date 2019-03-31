Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Early, Mary A. (Nee Vande Castle) Found peace on Thursday, March 28, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Early. Most cherished mother of Peggy (Tony) Krzyzewski, JoAnn (Gene) Macken, Judy (Jamie) Sheldon, Sarah (the late Numan) Tugan, Eileen Early, Bridget (Marty) Mulgrew and Patricia "P.J." Early. Dear grandmother of Kevin, Amina, Jeff, Lucy, John, Abdullah (Areej), Jimmy, Alex, Billy, and Grace (Evan). Also survived by other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home April 8, 2019, 10:00 AM-12 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private interment South Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Capuchin Community Services (St. Ben's Meal Program) www.capuchincommunityservices.org or the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
