Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker-Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Church
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Keating

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Keating Notice
Mary A. Keating

Elm Grove - Mary A. Keating (nee Schoen) of Elm Grove died December 7, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Keating. Survived by six children: John (Lynn Runde), David (Sandie), Carole (the late Bradley) Baker, Richard (Mary), Kathryn (Ken) Carter and Laura (Jeff) Wilz; 17 grand-children; 9 great grand-children, and her beloved dog, Riley. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, her parents, Professor John E. Schoen and Anna P. (Jirikowic) Schoen, her infant son, Peter, and her son-in-law, Bradley Baker.

Mary attended Washington High School, where she participated in numerous activities and graduated with honors. She went on to graduate from Marquette University with a degree in Medical Technology. While in college, she became a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. It was at Marquette that she met the charming New Yorker that would soon become her husband.

Mary loved to play her Steinway grand piano and had a beautiful soprano voice which she happily contributed to the St. Mary's choir, the Irish Fest choir and the Elm Grove Women's Club choir, as well as at sporting events during the singing of the national anthem (a real attention-getter).

She was a den mother when her sons were cub scouts and a girl scout leader when her daughters were girl scouts (15 years as a girl scout leader). She was proud to be a long-term volunteer at Elmbrook Memorial Hospital (15 years) and a dedicated poll worker for elections (25 years).

Mary also loved the north woods of Wisconsin, beginning annual vacation trips to Lost Lake in St. Germain at the tender age of 3 (with her father, an avid musky fisherman) and continuing throughout her life. She instilled the love of the north woods and the outdoors in her children, many of whom continue the family tradition of vacationing in Vilas County.

Like many women in her generation, Mary's job was raising a family and she did it well. She was a cook, cleaner, seamstress, doctor, nurse, teacher, coach, driver, psychologist, advocate, confidant and sometimes a co-conspirator. There were certainly bumps along the way, but Mary (and Gene) managed to raise six high-spirited, intelligent children to responsible adulthood. There are rumors that she may qualify for sainthood.

Despite numerous physical challenges, Mary was always ready for adventures and always a fighter. She rebounded from a variety of medical procedures faster than people half her age. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips (domestic and foreign) with Gene. Memories of her long and full life gave her comfort in her final days. She remained stubborn and determined to the end.

We honor her memory and we will miss her dearly.

Special thanks to Marge and Dick Hitt for being such good friends and to Dan and Jeaneane Hately for being such good neighbors.

Visitation at Becker-Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W. North Ave, Brookfield) on Sunday, December 15, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral at 10:00 a.m on Monday, December 16th at St. Mary's Visitation Church (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) followed by interment at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery.

Please direct memorials in Mary's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the or the Elmbrook Humane Society.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline