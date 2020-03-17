|
|
Mary A. Klemm (nee Tilch)
Menomonee Falls - age 96. Born in Rib Lake on March 25, 1923 to William and Rose Tilch. Mary passed away March 12 surrounded by her children.
Her sweet chuckle, unmistakable sense of humor, wisdom, and mental strength will be missed She survived many worldly as well as personal crises with dignity and graciousness. Her life was simple but filled with love. Her cookie jar always filled with homemade cookies, the cupboards with snacks and goodies. She was frugal and proud of her worldly things but her life was filled with faith. Her rosary was never far away. She played dominos every Saturday night at home with her sons and daughters. Her favorite color was blue. She liked to sew, read and garden. But most of all Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up when she held her 'babies'. Her family always came first. WE were blessed to have her in our lives for so many years. We will miss her terribly but heaven gained an angel.
She is survived by her 8 children, Dennis (Patricia) Klemm, Al (Rosie) Klemm, Marie (Terry) Michaels, Loretta Wensel, Luci Scheff, Linda Klemm, Joe (Colleen) Klemm and Theresa (Jim) Rooney, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph A. Klemm, her parents; William and Rose Tilch, and grandson; Benjamin Wensel. There are brothers, sisters nieces and nephews and other relatives that are too numerous to mention here.
Services will be private. For further information, see funeral home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020