Mary A. Kurlinski
Mary A. Kurlinski

Born to Eternal Life unexpectedly on Friday September 11, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Loving sister of Julia Kurlinski and Stanley (Linda) Kurlinski. Dear aunt of Sheela (Daniel) Kranig, Christopher (Cindy) Kurlinski, Brian (Amanda) Kurlinski, Eric Kurlinski and Amy (Scott) Premetz. Also survived by great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Dorothy Kurlinski, her brother Frederick and her sister Elizabeth.

Private family services were held. Inurnment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
