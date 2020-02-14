|
|
Mary A. Lent
Mary A. Lent passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on July 29th, 1942 in Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ann (Kobe) Lent. Mary is survived by her beloved sisters Sharon (Ralph) Shaver and Sandra (Kenneth) Kaszuba, Sr. as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Mary was a long time employee and retiree of Aldrich Chemical in Milwaukee. We will miss her sense of humor and endless generosity towards those in need. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Allay Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion for Mary.
Visitation on Saturday, February 22nd at Sacred Heart Church (917 N. 49th St, Milwaukee) at 10AM with Mass to follow at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020