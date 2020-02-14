Services
Brett Funeral Home
2001 West Wisconsin Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53233
(414) 342-0692
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
917 N. 49th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
917 N. 49th St
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Lent


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Lent Notice
Mary A. Lent

Mary A. Lent passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on July 29th, 1942 in Milwaukee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ann (Kobe) Lent. Mary is survived by her beloved sisters Sharon (Ralph) Shaver and Sandra (Kenneth) Kaszuba, Sr. as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Mary was a long time employee and retiree of Aldrich Chemical in Milwaukee. We will miss her sense of humor and endless generosity towards those in need. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Pavilion at Glacier Valley and Allay Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion for Mary.

Visitation on Saturday, February 22nd at Sacred Heart Church (917 N. 49th St, Milwaukee) at 10AM with Mass to follow at 11AM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline