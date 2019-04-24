|
Matusin, Mary A. (Nee Muench) Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019, age 99, surrounded by her loving family. She is finally reunited with her beloved Tony. Mary will be deeply missed by her children MarySue and Charlie Schiereck, Carol and Kevin Lamb, Michael Matusin and Kathy and Jack Radloff, as well as by her loving grandchildren Brad and Kari Schiereck, Stephanie and Peter Scharff, the late Ryan Lamb, Robin Lamb, Courtney Lamb, Michelle and Aaron Andries, Annemarie Schiereck and Patrick Uphus, Tony and Sutida Matusin, Rachel and Matt Guenther, Vanessa Matusin and Justin Stone, Andrew Radloff, Amand Matusin and fiance, Alex Esquivel and Natalie Radloff. She adored her great-grandchildren Payton, Griffin, Zooey, Abbie, Anna, Jackson, Grayson, Tyler and Carter, all of whom will miss Grandma Mary's hugs and bright smile. Her dearest sister and best friend, Caroline Lussow, and loving brother, Art Muench, will miss her dearly along with their Friday card games. She is survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; all will miss her warmth and wonderful sense of humor. Deepest gratitude to the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Heritage at Deer Creek Assisted Living and Caring with Honor Home Health Care who treated Mary with respect and dignity as a cherished family member. Visitation Friday, April 26th at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME FROM 9:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019